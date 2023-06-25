Fake news on social media causing health hazards: Dr. S.P. Yoganna

June 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chairman of Suyog Hospital Dr. S.P. Yoganna has said that “Of late, there has been a menace of fake news related to the field of medicine on social media. There are numerous pages on Google with erroneous information. It is being made to believe that diabetes can be completely cured, but is it possible? People should not fall into such traps and feel cheated.”

Dr. Yoganna spoke during the launch of Doctors Directory at Dasaprakash Paradise Hotel in Yadavagiri recently.

“While social media has turned hazardous to the lives of people, leave aside benefiting them, the electronic media has snatched the sleep of the people. It is inciting hatred among families by screening misleading programmes. The crime stories are shown in the night slot, making people even dream bad, losing a good sleep. It is still print media that stands for authenticity keeping the faith of the people, by reporting news on the basis of facts. Even the books fall into the same category,” said Dr. Yoganna.

When it comes to diagnosis, there is no doctor who can single-handedly treat the whole body. The patients are forced to knock on the doors of specialists, in the case of any complaints related to each and every organs of the human body. It will cause delay in the timely treatment of patients. Now, the field of medicine has split into several parts against surgeons we had earlier, who were treating every disorders, be it cough, cold, fever or diabetes. With several specialists, now the field of medicine awaits a disaster, rued Dr. Yoganna.

“We should live happily, but have lost it and are finding solace in narcotic substances. Smoking is most dangerous to health and the situation is such that the parents are bringing their children to hospitals. Even the girls smoke and drink liquor, with dedicated pubs opened for them. All these hold no good to healthy society,” added Dr. Yoganna.

The ‘Doctors Directory’ is useful as it has the details of expert doctors in Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts. It will also help the patients to zero in on the doctors according to ailments, instead of running from one doctor to another, said Dr. Yoganna lauding the efforts of R.P. Harish in bringing out the directory.

Dr. Pradeep Rajanna of Manipal Hospital was also present.