Conserve energy for a bright future: Indian Green Building Council Mysuru Head

June 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: “It is necessary for human beings to cultivate the habit of conservation,” opined Chairman of Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), Mysuru, D.S. Ramakrishna Rao. He was speaking after inaugurating awareness programme, drawing/poster competitions and exhibition organised by the Departments of Environmental Science, Geography & Physics, SBRR Mahajana First Grade College in association with Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Government of India, Ministry of Power & Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL), Govt. of Karnataka.

Ramakrishna Rao cited the example of sunflower, which taps its primary source of nutrition from photosynthesis, the process of using energy from the sun to produce sugar which leads to cellular respiration and then uses to create Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP), the energy which fuels the plant.

In the absence of sun, the sunflowers face each other to share their energy in cloudy weather, as a part of the energy conservation process. He highlighted the uses of solar energy and explained the ways of creating energy.

Rao also threw light on the science and the conservation of energy in Vedic period. He also took an oath along with others to protect the environment.

In her presidential address, Principal of the College Dr. B.R. Jayakumari said, “India is considered as the global leader in almost all aspects of life. The ancient Indian civilisation has survived for over 5,000 years. India is gifted with various types of natural resources. If resources are carelessly managed, many will be used up. If used wisely and efficiently, however, renewable resources will last much longer. Through conservation, people can reduce waste and manage natural resources wisely. We must consider this our prime responsibility.”

Jayakumari went on to add that it was necessary to conserve environment for its judicious use.

She also pressed on the need for using alternative sources like solar, wind and water in place of conventional electricity. The use of cycle could be a good option health-wise too.

Chairman of Rachana Enercare, Anil Kumar Nadiger, presented statistics about the import of fuel by the country and lauded that the nation has been able to achieve considerable sustainability and autonomy in this field.

CEO and Academic Advisor, Dr. S.R. Ramesh threw light on the importance of conserving human energy.

Energy Consultant and Retd. Engineer, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Arini Srinivas, who was the resource person, gave a powerpoint presentation on conservation of energy in human body. Arini insisted that everyone carry out small activities like planting a sapling which could have a positive impact on the health of the environment and also elaborated on energy conservation and energy efficiency which was the theme of the event.

Drawing, poster contests

Drawing and poster-making competitions were also organised as part of the event. Students unleashed their creative skills to create awareness on environmental protection. More than 70 students had taken part in the competition and their artworks were kept on public display.

Exhibition

Later, an exhibition was also organised highlighting the need for energy conservation by NIE-CRESTA in association with Rachana Enercare.

Aerobic composter, rain water harvesting, IOT based meters, Lux meters were exhibited.

Winners of painting and poster competitions are as follows:

First prize – C.V. Yashaswini Pandit; 2nd prize – V. Sahana; 3rd prize – Ayesha Suneha; Consolation – Manya H.S. Sophia Ranjini, Head, Department of Physics, Teresian College, Vindya, Art Instructor, judged the competition.

M.H. Sunitha, Head, Department of Environmental Science, welcomed. Dr. S. Poornima, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, proposed a vote of thanks. Syeda Fiza was the Master of Ceremony.