Classical Kannada Centre to be developed as Resource Centre

April 26, 2022

Donation of books sought to establish ‘Anubhava Mantapa’ with a Library, Archives and Museum

Mysore/Mysuru: The Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK) is established under the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru, as part of research activities for the development of Kannada language, literature and culture.

To develop it as a Resource Centre, CESCK is planning to establish a Library, Archives and Museum in the form of ‘Anubhava Mantapa,’ said Prof. B. Shivarama Shetty, Project Director, CESCK.

At present, the Centre has a collection of more than 6,500 Classical Kannada reference books including Descriptive Index of Kannada Manuscripts, Folklore Index, Kannada Tipitaka Grantamale, History of Kannada Literature, History of Kannada Folklore, History of Tulu Literature, Epigraphy of Karnataka, Inscriptions, Mythical Directory, Encyclopedia of Kannada Themes, Encyclopedia of Kannada, Kannada Folklore Directory, Karnataka Village History Directory, Karnataka Music Directory, Vachana Manikya Directory, A Compre-hensive Dalit Directory, Karnataka Tribes, Agricultural Science Directory, Directory of Kannada Chandassu, Kannada Chandasastra, Sanskrit-Kannada Dictionary, English-Kannada Dictionary, English-Telugu Dictionary, Srivatsa Dictionary, Old Kannada Dictionary, Kannada Folklore Dictionary, Vachana Dictionary, Mahabharata, Jaimini Bharata, Janapada Bharatha, Bharata Kathamanjari, Valmiki Ramayana, Balaramayana, Bhagavadgeethe, Sri Madhbha-gavath Mahapuranam, Sri Lalitha Sahasranama Bha-shya, Kannada Champu-kavyagalu, Udbata Kavya, The Epic of Raghuvansha, Sri Mahaveeracharya written – Mathematical Extract Collection, Sharana Charithamrutha, Four Vedas, Vachanas, Keerthanas, Yakshagana, The Study of Folklore, Telugu Folklore, The Jaina Dynasty, Veerashiva Literature & Religion, Shabdamani Darpana, etc. and also related to Kannada Literature, Culture, Folklore, History, Archaeology, Philology, Linguistics etc.

“Since many years, apart from purchased books for Library, the Centre has maintained donated books received from Senior scholars. Sridhar Kapse from Bengaluru has donated 1,381 books; in memory of late Prof. Basavaraj Puranik, we have received 1,078 donated books from his wife Dr. Vimala Puranik from Bengaluru; K. Madhusudhan of Bengaluru has donated 294 books; Prof. A.V. Narasimhamurthy of Mysuru has donated 258 books; in memory of late Prof. Subbakrishna, his wife Rohini has donated 828 books; Prof. Netravathi Shivadevappa from Mysuru has given Basava Purana paper manuscript and Sanskrit paper manuscripts is available in the library of Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada,” said Prof. Shivarama Shetty.

The Classical Kannada Centre, has in a press release, requested people to donate Palm Leaf Manuscript, Paper Manuscript, Coins, Inscriptions and books related to Classical Kannada literature and also related to Kannada culture, Folklore, Dance, Sculpture, Theatre History, Archaeology etc.

The Centre has also sought the cooperation of people to provide information about the availability of above resources to collect and to develop the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada as a Resource Centre.