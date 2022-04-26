‘Service coupled with discipline is key for success in life’

April 26, 2022

Opines former MP at Silver Jubilee of Paradise Scouts and Pragati Guides Group

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MP C.H. Vijayashankar has opined that a purposeful life can be achieved only if service is coupled with discipline.

He was speaking at the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Paradise Scouts and Pragati Guides Group at the District Scouts and Guides auditorium near Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office here on Sunday. Maintaining that an indisciplined life poses a hurdle in achieving success in life, Vijayshankar said that the sense of discipline and service and leadership qualities enabled Narendra Modi become the Prime Minister. Stressing on the need for inculcating discipline, determination and dedication, the former MP lauded Scouts and Guides for guiding youths in discipline.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, in his address, said that Scouts and Guides is engaged in the task of developing the personality of students in their school days itself.

Pointing out that Scouts and Guides has been doing yeoman service for decades, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that Scouts and Guides State Commissioner P.G.R. Sindhia, who is also a former Minister, had once suggested the University of Mysore to start Scouts and Guides in the University. “I will be the first one to become a member of Scouts and Guides if it is established in the University,” he pointed out.

Earlier, MLA L. Nagendra, who spoke after inaugurating the programme, said that Paradise Scouts and Guides Group has been contributing to the society through its own activities and services. He wished the Group success in future.

Kavyashri of Pragati Scouts and Guides donated a wheel-chair and funds for taking care of birds. Paradise Scouts and Guides Group President Dr. B.K. Ajay Kumar Jain, Assistant Director, Southern Region, Bharat Scouts & Guides (BS&G), India, Kumud Mehta, State Commissioner (Guides), BS&G, Karnataka, Radha Venkatesh, P. Vishwanath of DCC, BS&G, Mysuru District and others were present.