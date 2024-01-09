Cleanliness on Ring Road: MP fixes roles of ULBs

January 9, 2024

Debris Recycling Plant planned on 9.5 acres land at Sathagalli

Mysore/Mysuru: With unchecked dumping of waste and debris on the 42-km stretch of Outer Ring Road (ORR) turning into the order of the day, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha fixed the roles for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to address the civic issue towards keeping the city clean.

He was chairing a meeting of Officials this morning at Jayachamarajendra Meeting Hall at Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) main Office on Sayyaji Rao Road that was attended by MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman-Shariff, Deputy Commissioner K.J. Sindhu, Executive Engineer (EE) Nagaraj, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) EE Channakeshava, Public Works Department (PWD) AEE Sadashiva and Executive Officers of Srirampura Town Panchayat (TP), Kadakola Town Panchayat, Bogadi Town Panchayat and Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) and other officials.

Kadakola TP will take care of cleanliness and maintenance works on the stretch of ORR from Bandipalya APMC junction on Nanjangud Road to T.Narasipura Road junction and Ramabai Nagar junction; MCC will take care of T. Narasipur Road to Manipal Hospital junction; MUDA from Manipal Hospital junction to Royal Inn Hotel junction; MUDA and Hootagalli CMC from Royal Inn to Vijayanagar 4th Stage junction; Bogadi TP from Vijayanagar 4th Stage to Bogadi junction and Srirampura TP from Aditya Circle to Ramabai Nagar junction.

The MP said “On a temporary basis, specific spots will be identified to dump debris on these stretches of ORR, with a Debris Recycling Plant planned to be built on 9.5 acres of land at Sathagalli while the waste thrown on ORR will be directed to Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram.”

He also reiterated that, a mammoth project has been already taken up at an estimated cost of Rs.1,900 crore to lay UGD pipe under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Yojana to streamline the UGD network in the city, as the untreated sewage was flowing towards Cauvery river without reaching Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

The MP said by 2025, it is intended to connect all the houses in the city with gas pipeline, with 600 houses in the city already connected on a trial basis. These initiatives are taken up in keeping with the ambitious plan of Greater Mysuru. The tender related to clearing of legacy waste accumulated at Sewage Farm will be cleared in 24 months, with the tender awaiting Government’s approval, he added.