Must not let India become a ‘Hindu Rashtra’: Guha

January 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Noted writer and historian Ramachandra Guha has observed that India must not become a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and must remain as a Republic.

He was speaking at the interaction on the topic ‘The relevance of Mahatma Gandhi – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’ at a programme organised at Centre for Gandhian Studies, Gandhi Bhavan, Manasagangothri here yesterday.

Pointing out that though the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Ambedkar appears to be different at the outset, the thoughts are very much similar in the internal feeling. The younger generation should understand both the leaders in the present context, he noted.

“In the pre-independence era, barring Gandhiji no other upper caste leader had thought of Dalits. Attempts were made to throw out Gandhiji from Hindu religion as the Mahatma raised his voice against untouchability and fought to ensure that Dalits entered temples. Dr.Ambedkar did not join the Congress as he thought that Dalits would not get power if the party, which was full of upper caste leaders, came to power,” Guha argued.

Continuing, the historian said that “Ambekdar was younger to Gandhiji by 22 years and there was a whole generation of difference between the two leaders. While untouchability was an external issue for Gandhiji, it was an internal experience for Dr. Ambedkar. While the Mahatma believed in god, Dr. Ambedkar’s Moolamantra was based on logic and intellect.”

Contending that there was place for Rahim (Muslim) too in Gandhiji’s concept of Rama Rajya, the veteran author observed that, but today, the situation is entirely different from that of Gandhiji’s thoughts.

Noting that Gandhiji discovered Rama in his mind through prayers, Guha said that the Mahatma was very much tolerant of other religions too. He further said that Dr. Ambedkar in his last speech in Parliament, had cautioned that mixing dharma with politics will only lead to authoritarianism.

Senior writer Devanur Mahadeva, in his address, said that initially, Gandhiji called himself as a Sanatan Hindu. But later on, he said that tolerance, affection and brotherhood were his religion. Dr. Ambedkar in his final days, used to say that Karunya was his religion and as such we should understand that both of them said the same thing.

Stressing on the need for the present day youths to read and understand the two great leaders, he said that youths should focus on their future, rather than enter into confrontation by delving into the past.

The highlights of Ramachandra Guha’s English speech was translated into Kannada by writer Vivek Shanbhag. Gandhi Bhavan Director Prof. S. Narendrakumar and others were present.