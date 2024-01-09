January 9, 2024

Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji speaks at the valedictory of 9th Annual Conference of Ramakrishna Vivekananda Bhava Prachar Parishad

Mysore/Mysuru: Swami Vivekananda brought immense respect to ascetics like us, and his influence extended even to foreign countries, garnering admiration for monks. Being respected is akin to being regarded as a spiritual leader. Vivekananda’s dedication and hard work are the foundation for this reverence, said Peetadhipathi of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasansthana Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji.

He was speaking during the valedictory of the 9th Annual Conference of Ramakrishna Vivekananda Bhava Prachar Parishad at Jayamma Govindegowda Kalyana Mantap, Kuvempunagar in the city on Sunday.

Swami Vivekananda played a significant role in bringing respect and recognition to ascetics and monks, not just in India but also on the international stage. His speech at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago in 1893 is particularly renowned for its impact in shaping perceptions about Hinduism and asceticism, he noted.

The Seer emphasised Swami Vivekananda’s role in disseminating the teachings of Veda-Upanishads, serving as a guiding light in the darkness of worldly policies. He remarked on the nation’s struggle for freedom and the significance of truth as an idol during challenging times.

Reflecting on Swami Vivekananda’s impact, the Swamiji suggested that if Vivekananda’s ideas permeate our minds, our lives will be illuminated. According to him, thoughts govern the universe and positive ideas are essential for personal development. He stressed the need for moving away from negative thoughts and adopting constructive ideas.

Through his words, Vivekananda emphasised the spiritual depth and philosophical richness of India’s ancient traditions, showcasing the noble ideals of renunciation, self-discipline and the pursuit of knowledge practised by ascetics. He presented a broader understanding of spirituality that went beyond ritualistic practices and superstitions, Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji noted.

In Karnataka, especially Mysuru, Swami Vivekananda recommended cultivating gratitude. Despite having travelled extensively, Swami Vivekananda was connected to his roots and had a great appeal to the masses. Swami Vivekananda’s ability to communicate profound spiritual truths in a way that resonated with the modern mind contributed to a new-found respect for ascetics and monks, he said.

Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji drew a contrast between the construction of skyscrapers, symbolising a materialistic approach, and the need for building monuments like the ‘Viveka Smaraka’ that will be built in Mysuru to shape individual personalities. He underscored the importance of motivational efforts to guide youth towards building a better nation, culminating in the envisioned ‘Viveka Smaraka’ that aims to purify emotions and contribute to the country’s development.

After the event, Vidwan Mathoor Kumaraswamy rendered a Gamaka reading of ‘Pashupatastra Prapti’ from Kumaravyasa Bharata.

President of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, Swami Muktidananda, Gadag-Vijayapura Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashram President Swami Nirbhayananda Saraswathi, Halasur Ramakrishna Ashram President Bodaswaroopananda Swamiji, Vijayawada Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Vinischalananda, Ranebennur Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Prakashananda, Tumakuru Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Veereshananda Saraswathi, retired Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Chidananda Gowda, former Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and others were present.