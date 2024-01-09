Prof. Dhananjaya, a leader in technical education

January 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. M.H. Dhananjaya, who passed away yesterday, is remembered for his yeoman service in the field of technical education.

Born on Apr. 16, 1933, Prof. Dhananjaya completed his BE in Electrical Engineering at University of Mysore and did his MS in Electronics at Pratt Institute, USA. He joined as a Professor at Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) in 1967 and later served as the College Principal from May 16, 1974 before retiring in 1991.

He later served as the Director and Advisor of Technical Education System at JSS Mahavidyapeetha for several decades and was responsible for planning, establishing and administering four Engineering Colleges at Mysuru, Bengaluru, Noida in Uttar Pradesh and at Mauritius, four Polytechnics, three Industrial Training Centres, three Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Park (STEP) at Mysuru, Bengaluru and Noida, two international schools in Dubai and a consultancy service organisation to provide expert services like training, engineering design, management services among others.

Prof. Dhananjaya was a HRD expert in design and development of training methods and curricula and execution, project planning and administration.

He had the ability to do macro-planning and micro- planning for setting up of higher centres of learning in technical education.

Prof. Dhananjaya had designed and developed training programmes for The World Bank, Government of Karnataka and several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

He had also worked as an expert in several National and State-level Committees constituted by the Government of Karnataka and Government of India organisations like AICTE, MHRD, Ed.CIL. He had published several papers on formal and non-formal education.

Prof. Dhananjaya was the recipient of several awards including Anna University National Award for Outstanding Academician in 1986 by Indian Society for Technical Education; Uttar Pradesh Government National Award for his outstanding work in the field of Institutional Management in 1991 by Indian Society for Technical Education and National Science and Technology Award for Excellence for the year 1997-98 by Jeppiar Educational Trust among others.