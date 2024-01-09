Excelsoft Technologies Chairman Prof. M.H. Dhananjaya passes away
News

Excelsoft Technologies Chairman Prof. M.H. Dhananjaya passes away

January 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. M.H. Dhananjaya (91), Chairman of Excelsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Excel Public School, Mysuru, who also served as an Advisor at JSS Mahavidyapeetha, passed away at JSS Hospital in city following age-related ailments yesterday afternoon.

He leaves behind son Sudhanva Dhananjaya, Managing Director of Excelsoft Technologies and Secretary of Excel Public School, daughter-in-law Lajvathi Sudhanva, granddaughter Shruthi Sudhanva, great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

The body was kept at his residence ‘Sukanya’ in Dattagalli 3rd Stage, for people to pay their last respects.

Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill yesterday night, according to family sources.

