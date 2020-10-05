Closed school behind Lakshmi Talkies turns dumping yard

October 5, 2020

Vidyani High School (National High School) behind Lakshmi Talkies has become a yard to dump all kinds of garbage and also a shelter to cattle, allege residents. They say that the school is closed since about three years and they have been suffering from unhygienic atmosphere since then besides stating that it has become very difficult to move around during dark. They have also alleged that the place has become a spot to answer nature’s call besides a place to dump waste from meat stalls, which attracts stray dogs. The residents have urged the authorities concerned to take steps to get the place cleaned at the earliest.