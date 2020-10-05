Garbage throwing, a menace at Jayanagar

October 5, 2020

Throwing of garbage on the 20th cross in Jayanagar 2nd Main has become a nuisance to the residents living in the surroundings. They alleged that people throw garbage during midnight instead of handing over the same to pourakarmikas, who come to collect garbage in mornings. They also alleged that the civic workers who come to clean does not clear the garbage as they say that the place does not come under their jurisdiction which is resulting in the garbage getting scattered on the road. The residents have urged the authorities concerned to solve the problem.