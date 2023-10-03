CM assures old age pension hike in next budget
News

CM assures old age pension hike in next budget

October 3, 2023

Bengaluru: In some good news for elderly persons, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah said that old age pension will be hiked in the next budget.

He was speaking at the Senior Citizens Day celebration organised jointly by Women and Child Development Department and the Department for Empowerment of Differently abled and Senior Citizens at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Pointing out that the Government has received many representations seeking old age pension hike, he assured that the hike will be announced in the next budget.

Eminent senior citizens Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba, senior advocate P.S. Rajagopal, Yoga exponent D. Nagaraj, Sambal (Drum) player Hanamantha Govindappa Hoogar, former Vice-Chancellor R.R. Hanchinal, social worker Veerabhadrappa Sharanappa Uppin, retired teacher H.S. Giriraj and others were felicitated on the occasion.

