Manipal Hospitals launches QR code for timely emergency care

October 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of World Heart Day 2023, Manipal Hospitals, Mysuru, had organised a Heart Health Awareness programme in city recently.

On the occasion, the Hospital also launched an innovative QR code initiative to ensure critical assistance to patients regardless of the circumstances.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Upendra Shenoy, Chief of Medical Services, Manipal Hospitals, Mysuru, explained about this year’s World Heart Day theme ‘Know Your Heart, Use Your Heart,’ and urged people to be aware of the basics of the heart’s functioning mechanism, ways to maintain a healthy heart for a healthy life and the importance of Basic Life Support Training.

Hospital Director Pramod Kunder said with this cutting- edge QR code system, Manipal Hospitals commit themselves to extend timely and efficient emergency care and transform the landscape of emergency response services.

How does QR code work?

The QR code is instant user location identification-enabled. Location identification helps dispatching emergency rescue services to the precise and coordinates within 20 minutes (upper limit). The QR code has a user-friendly interface to ensure anyone can use it in an emergency. The QR code does not require registration or any app installation; just one scan is enough to raise a request for emergency help.

The QR code is accessible 24×7, 365 days a year. It is integrated seamlessly with emergency services for a swift response.

Dr. C.B. Keshavamurthy, Consultant – Interventional Cardiology, advised good diet, regular exercise and a stress-free life for a healthy long life.

Dr. Pradeep Rajanna, Emergency Specialist, said, Basic Life Support (BLS) training should be a must for general public.

Working on this, Manipal Hospital, Mysuru, had organised BLS training on Sept. 28. BLS training is a preliminary course for healthcare providers and bystanders or first responders that train them to perform high-quality CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to save the lives of cardiac arrest victims.