CM Bommai holds mega road show in city

May 2, 2023

Mysuru: As the countdown for May 10 Assembly poll begins, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a mega road show in city yesterday covering Chamaraja and Krishnaraja (KR) segments, which are currently held by BJP.

After arriving at Mysore Airport at about 1.30 pm, Bommai drove straight to Chamundipuram Circle from where he started the BJP’s mega road show in KR Constituency. The road show passed through the main thoroughfares of the Constituency, before reaching Agrahara Circle, from where it travelled across Jayanagar, Saraswathipuram, Vishwamanava Double road and other prominent roads.

Later, Bommai launched his Chamaraja Constituency road show from Adishakti temple in Kumbarakoppal (behind Jayadeva Hospital) at about 4.30 pm. The road show passed through Kumbarakoppal, Surya Bakery in Hebbal, Abhishek Circle and M.G. Koppal, where it had to be cut short due to heavy downpour that began at around 6 pm.

Addressing the people all through the road show standing in an open vehicle, Bommai said that Chamaraja and KR Constituencies are BJP strongholds for decades because of the trust that the people have towards the BJP. Explaining the benefits and advantages of a double engine Government, Bommai highlighted the achievements of the BJP Governments at the State and the Centre.

Asserting that the BJP was committed to the welfare of the farmers and the common man, Bommai said that the people of Mysuru have a special place for PM Modi. Maintaining that Mysuru got Rs. 250 crore special grant, Rs. 25 crore for Dasara and Rs. 89 crore for K.R. Hospital rejuvenation, he said that plans on Mysuru Tourism Circuit is underway, which is aimed at attracting a bigger number of domestic and foreign tourists. The Government is also focusing much on job creation and skill development, he said.

Making a reference to K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas, Bommai said that Ramdas was his close friend and has developed the Constituency very well. The BJP will assign him other responsibilities soon, he added.

Lashing out at the Congress, he appealed the people not to believe the Congress’ Guarantee Cards as they are just a poll gimmick. Targeting the Congress leaders for making cheap remarks against PM Modi, the CM said that the people won’t excuse them for their outbursts against the PM, whom he said was fulfilling the aspirations of the people and has made the country proud through his impeccable leadership. The CM appealed the people to vote for BJP for an able and performing Government. Continuing his tirade against the Congress, he said the Opposition party was indulging in false propaganda against PM Modi and the BJP Government.

Thousands of people had gathered along the roads for the CM’s mega road show. The CM was accompanied by former MLC D. Madegowda, actor Tara Anuradha, BJP OBC Morcha President and former MLA N.L. Narendrababu, MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar, MLA L. Nagendra, KR BJP candidate T.S. Srivatsa and other party leaders.

Earlier, the CM was received at the Airport by MLA S.A. Ramdas, T.S. Srivatsa and other leaders. After the road show in the city, Bommai drove straight to Mysore airport from where he flew to Mandya for taking part in another poll rally.