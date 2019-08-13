CM BSY assures all help for flood victims

August 13, 2019

Nanjangud: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa assured all help to flood victims of Mysuru region.

Addressing a meeting of officials called to discuss flood relief in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts at CESC office at Kadakola in the taluk yesterday, Yediyurappa asked the officials to work in perfect co-ordination with Legislators and MPs for addressing flood related issues.

Asking the officials to announce Rs. 5 Lakh compensation to the family of every person who had died in floods, the CM said that houses must be built for all those who have lost homes.

He also directed the officials to pay Rs. 10,000 as immediate compensation to all those sheltered in relief camps.

The CM further instructed the officials to allot 30’ x 50’ sites to the shelterless flood victims. Announcing that colonies will be named after the donors who come forward for donating Rs. 5 crore for construction of houses, the CM said that officials, Legislators and other people representatives should look for donors and engage them in rehabilitation activities. Stating that there was Rs. 12 crore corpus fund in the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner’s office for flood relief, the CM said that the State Government would release more funds if required.

Pointing out that Rs. 6,000 under the Prime Minister’s Kissan Samman Scheme will be released in three instalments, he said that apart from this, the State Government would release Rs. 4,000 in two instalments, the first one of which will be released in a couple of days.

Instructing the officials to ensure that social welfare pensions directly reach the targeted beneficiaries, he asked the officials to immediately release funds for such pensions as people are badly affected by floods.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is seen addressing the district-level Officers after reviewing the floods situation in Nanjangud yesterday as MPs V. Sreenivasa Prasad and Pratap Simha, Legislators Sandesh Nagaraj, S.A. Ramdas, N. Ravi Kumar, L. Nagendra, Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, C.S. Niranjan Kumar and Anil Chikkamadu and others look on.

No hurdle for Dasara

Referring to Dasara celebrations, Yediyurappa said that the floods will not have a bearing on Dasara celebrations and the tourists visiting Mysuru will have no problems.

Chamarajanagar MP Sreenivasa Prasad said that the officials must ensure all civic amenities to flood victims sheltered in relief camps.

K.R. MLA Ramdas appealed the CM to clear all hurdles regarding reconstruction of damaged houses in rural areas, to which Yediyurapa said that the Government will take all necessary measures to clear any legal hurdles that come in the way.

Varuna MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah said that some areas in his Constituency were repeatedly facing the wrath of floods.

He appealed the State Government to find a permanent solution to the woes of the people living in villages.

The CM assured to look into the matter and take necessary steps for relocation of villagers.

Earlier, the CM visited flood relief camp at Seetharama Kalyana Mantapa at Nanjangud and consoled flood victims. The CM also visited the famous Srikanteshwara Temple and offered prayers.

Later speaking to press persons, Yediyurappa said that people who have lost their homes and farmers whose crops were destroyed by floods will be compensated appropriately.

Asserting that the Government will ensure a normal life for flood victims, the CM said that he had appealed the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release Rs. 30,000 crore when he visited Belagavi for carrying out an aerial survey.

Stating that Nanjangud was badly affected by floods this year too, he said that the district administration has been directed to move people living in low lying areas to safer zones.

Reiterating that Dasara celebrations will take place as usual this year, the CM announced that he would chair the Dasara High Power Committee meeting at Bengaluru on Aug. 14, in which Legislators from Mysuru would also take part. MPs and Legislators of Mysuru region, DC Abhiram G. Sankar and other officials were present.

