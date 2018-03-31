CM has breakfast at city hotel before hitting campaign trail

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, who was camping at a resort in Bandipur since a couple of days planning election strategies, arrived in the city this morning and drove straight to his Ramakrishnanagar residence. The CM later visited Ramya Mahendra Hotel near the RTO (West) Office in Lakshmipuram and had breakfast (2 idlis & a cup of tea).

Speaking to press persons near the Hotel, Siddharamaiah said that in the past, he used to frequently visit the Hotel which was earlier located behind MUDA office. But now, he is visiting the Hotel in the new location for the third time after becoming the Chief Minister, as he very much relished the taste of food dished out by the Hotel.

Coming back to politics, the CM said that he will be touring over 20 villages falling under Chamundeshwari constituency, from where he is going to contest the 2018 Assembly polls.

When asked about reports on the BJP fielding B.Y. Vijayendra, son of State BJP President B.S. Yeddyurappa, in Varuna where his (CM) son is all set to contest, Siddharamaiah merely said that in a democracy, anyone had the right to contest from anywhere.

Referring to Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde’s yet another controversial remark made in Mangaluru yesterday, the CM said he would not react to his (Hegde) remark as he was communal. Siddharamaiah said he was sure of his party’s victory in the May.12 Assembly polls.

Former MLA M. Satyanarayana, leaders Mavinahalli Siddegowda, Narasegowda, Bogadi Krishna Madegowda, Hinkal Channegowda, Advocate Gangdhar Gowda, Hanchya Ramegowda and others were present.

Heavy Police presence near Mylari Hotel

BJP President Amit Shah who was expected to have his breakfast at Mylari Hotel in Nazabad this morning, failed to visit the hotel. Anticipating Shah’s visit, a large number of Police personnel were deployed near Mylari Hotel as a security measure. But as Shah did not turn up, the Police disbursed from the spot and resumed their regular duty.