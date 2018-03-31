Amit Shah prays to Kote Anjaneya, winds up Mysuru tour

Mysuru: BJP National President Amit Shah, who began his two-day whirlwind tour of Mysuru yesterday morning by visiting Suttur Mutt and seeking the blessings of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, concluded his tour this morning by visiting Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple and performing special pujas there.

Beginning his day speaking to reporters from 10.20 am till 11.05 am at Hotel Radisson Blu, Shah’s convoy moved towards Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the North Gate of the Mysore Palace where priests performed special pujas. Incidentally, today is Hanuma Jayanti. Later, Shah tweeted: “On the auspicious occasion of Hanuma Jayanti, took blessings of Bhagawan Sri Hanuman at Kote Sri Anjaneya temple in Mysuru.”

After his visit to Anjaneya Temple, Shah headed by road towards Srirangapatna where he will visit the house of farmer late Rajendrappa at Chennenahalli. Rajendrappa had committed suicide due to crop loss. Shah will also launch Mushti Dhanya Sangraha Campaign there.

From Srirangapatna, Shah will fly in a helicopter to Melukote, Mandya, Channapatna and Ramanagaram. He will visit Cheluvanarayanaswamy Temple at Melukote, interact with organic farmers in Mandya, address Shakti Kendra Pramukh Samavesha in Mandya, visit Channapatna Craft Park and interact with silk growers in Ramanagaram district. From there, he will fly to Bengaluru and take a special flight to New Delhi.

Earlier in Mysuru, Shah addressed a battery of reporters at Hotel Radisson where he charged the Congress of ruining the country. He said there was a tremendous response for the party in Karnataka and this time, the BJP will come back to power after trouncing the Congress.

Training his guns on Congress, Shah said that Congress was drowned in corruption. “Corruption and Congress are like fish and water. They are inseparable and have a close bond. All these years we have faced a Tsunami of corruption and it is time to end Siddharamaiah rule,” he said.

Squarely blaming the Congress rule for all the ills plaguing the country, he said that party was responsible for poverty, corruption, lack of required industrial growth and piling up of Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) in banks. “The BJP government at the Centre is striving its best to improve the healthcare, social welfare, power, connectivity, roads and other critical sectors in a country that was ruled by the Congress since independence,” he charged.

On the JD(S), Shah said that it has limited influence. “JD(S) will win only a few seats while the BJP will gain maximum seats and the Congress will be routed,” he said.

Union Minister H.N. Ananth Kumar, National General Secretary K. Muralidhar Rao, former Deputy CM R. Ashoka, MLA C.T. Ravi, MP Pratap Simha and City BJP President Dr. B.H. Manjunath were present during the press meet.