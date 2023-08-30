CM inaugurates renovated Burns Unit, new MRI machine at K.R. Hospital

August 30, 2023

Siddharamaiah unveils logo of centenary celebrations of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah unveiled the logo of the centenary celebrations of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), one of the oldest medical colleges in the country, founded in 1924, at a function held at K.R. Hospital premises in city yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM expressed his delight at the institution’s remarkable 100-year journey as he also inaugurated the renovated 35-bed Burns Unit at K.R. Hospital as well as the unveiling of the state-of-the-art MRI machine equipped with cutting-edge software and reconstruction algorithms.

He emphasised the duty of doctors to diligently study diseases and provide treatment imbued with care and compassion.

“The century-long existence of MMC&RI fills us with immense joy and pride. Personally, I once aspired to study medicine, but fate did not grant me admission to the medical college. Reflecting back, I don’t believe I would have foreseen becoming the CM if I had pursued a medical education, as I eventually did,” Siddharamaiah said.

Success is attainable across any profession with unwavering determination and commitment. Upholding professional integrity is paramount; through genuine respect and ardour for one’s field, the respect of the people can be earned. The CM emphatically stated that the medical profession stands as one of the noblest callings.

Looking back in history, the then Maharaja of Mysore, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Mysore Medical College in 1924. Prior to this institution’s founding, aspiring medical students had to travel to Madras for their education. The graduates of this institution now serve both nationally and internationally, a testament to its enduring impact, Siddharamaiah said.

Funds for centenary celebrations

“The impact of this institution is now evident as its graduates contribute their expertise worldwide. As we commemorate the centennial milestone of this esteemed institution, let us do so with grandeur and enthusiasm. I pledge the allocation of necessary funds to ensure the celebratory occasion is fitting. During my earlier tenure as CM, we initiated a District Hospital with a capacity of 300 beds and inaugurated the Jayadeva Hospital, Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital and the Trauma Care Centre. These facilities have drawn patients from Kodagu, Hassan, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar districts for quality medical care,” he added.

Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa highlighted the remarkable growth of the hospital from its modest beginnings of 20 beds to its current status of 1,100 beds, now a pivotal medical hub in the region.

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah shared his journey of pursuing MBBS education from this institution between 1964 and 1970. He gratefully acknowledged the support extended by the then Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs. Following his studies, he took on the role of a Medical Officer, later ascending to the position of District Health and Family Welfare Officer at the age of 40. Dr. Thimmaiah credited his success to the emphasis on cultivating personal connections with patients.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda presided over the event and attributed the development of these institutions to Siddharamaiah’s financial support. He advocated for the establishment of a Nephrology Centre and a Kidney Hospital in Mysuru.

MLAs D. Ravishankar and Anil Chikkamadu, former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, MLC Marithibbegowda, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Medical Education Department Director Dr. Sujatha Rathod, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Southern Range DIGP Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, senior doctors Dr. N. Nanjundaswamy, Dr. Manjunath, Dr. M.A. Shekhar, Dr. Dinesh, Dr. Chandrashekhar, Dr. Sangamesh, Dr. Komala, Dr. Narendra and other dignitaries were present.