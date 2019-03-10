CM Kumaraswamy meets PM Modi in New Delhi

Seeks early release of funds for drought relief

Bengaluru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi yesterday seeking early release of drought relief funds and other issues, triggered speculations of the imminent political changes in the State and country after the Lok Sabha polls.

Amidst busy schedule of pre -election meetings of Prime Minister at Noida and other parts of Uttar Pradesh, CM HDK calling on Modi has created a lot of political sensation in the State.

Kumaraswamy also appealed the PM to release the pending funds under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for drought mitigation and wage component and material component to the State.

He sought the early release of Rs. 2,064.30 crore funds to provide relief to drought-hit farmers in the ongoing rabi season from the Union government to provide compensation to farmers in the State. 100 out of 176 taluks in the State had been severely affected by drought.

Kumaraswamy informed the Prime Minister that the State reeled under severe drought during kharif season as well, but the financial assistance sanctioned by the Centre was inadequate. The total crop loss during the kharif and rabi seasons together has been estimated at Rs. 32,335 crore, he added.

The State has released Rs. 386 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and given priority to ensure drinking water and fodder, Kumaraswamy said.

Invitation: Kumaraswamy also met Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and invited him to inaugurate the District Court complex in Hassan.





