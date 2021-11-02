CM offers bagina at Kabini and KRS Dams
November 2, 2021

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offered the customary bagina at Kabini and KRS Dams this morning after performing pujas. It has been a tradition for the CM to offer bagina after the reservoirs are full to brim.

The CM flew from Bengaluru to H.D. Kote to offer bagina at Kabini first and then flew to KRS.

He was accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues Govind Karjol, Munirathna, S.T. Somashekar, K.C. Narayanagowda, MPs Sumalatha and Pratap Simha, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, Tanveer Sait, Anil Chikkamadu, C.S. Niranjan Kumar, B. Harshavardhan, Ravindra Srikantaiah, N. Mahesh, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and a host of other dignitaries.

  1. boregowda says:
    November 2, 2021 at 11:31 pm

    In matter of few months, he will be presiding over the serious draught situation

