CM orders probe, BJP leaders train guns
News

CM orders probe, BJP leaders train guns

January 3, 2026

Bengaluru: As the heat over Ballari clashes has given a fresh ammunition to BJP, CM Siddaramaiah has said, he has ordered the State Home Ministry to probe and submit a report in this regard.

Siddaramaiah said, Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy’s close aide Satish Reddy, has a gunman for his personal safety. When he opened fire in air, the bullet is said to have hit Rajashekar Reddy, leading to his death. However, it has to be known, whether the bullet was fired from Congressmen or BJP men.

Adding to this, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar said that the situation at Ballari is under control now, with the deployment of additional Police forces summoned from Davangere. Some of the suspects have been arrested over the incident.

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok and his counterpart in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy addressed media persons, only to question the double standards of the State Government. Ashok demanded that Nara Bharath Reddy should be arrested and Congress workers, who barged into the house of Janardhan Reddy, must be booked under Goonda Act.

