Over 2,500 women devotees chant Lalitha Sahasranama atop Chamundi Hill
News

Over 2,500 women devotees chant Lalitha Sahasranama atop Chamundi Hill

January 3, 2026

Mysuru: Over 2,500 women devotees, dressed in yellow and red sarees, took part in the Mass Lalitha Sahasranama Parayana at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill yesterday morning. A total of 3,000 devotees had registered for the event, organised under the joint aegis of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority and Cycle Pure Agarbatti.

Chamundi Hill

The Authority had provided a portrait of Goddess Chamundeshwari, Kunkum for Archane, Arecanut Bowl, Madilakki and Sri Lalitha Sahasranama Book apart from providing breakfast and special darshan facility for the participants.

Earlier, MLA G.T. Devegowda, along with Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa, inaugurates the event in the presence of Hill Temple Chief Priest Shashishekar Dixit and Cycle Pure Agarbatti Creative Perfumer Jannavi Murthy.

Chamundi Hill

 The Chief Priest made the attendees take Sankalpa which was then followed by the 3-hour-long Mass Lalitha Sahasranama Parayana.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching