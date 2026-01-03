Over 2,500 women devotees chant Lalitha Sahasranama atop Chamundi Hill

January 3, 2026

Mysuru: Over 2,500 women devotees, dressed in yellow and red sarees, took part in the Mass Lalitha Sahasranama Parayana at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill yesterday morning. A total of 3,000 devotees had registered for the event, organised under the joint aegis of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority and Cycle Pure Agarbatti.

The Authority had provided a portrait of Goddess Chamundeshwari, Kunkum for Archane, Arecanut Bowl, Madilakki and Sri Lalitha Sahasranama Book apart from providing breakfast and special darshan facility for the participants.

Earlier, MLA G.T. Devegowda, along with Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa, inaugurates the event in the presence of Hill Temple Chief Priest Shashishekar Dixit and Cycle Pure Agarbatti Creative Perfumer Jannavi Murthy.

The Chief Priest made the attendees take Sankalpa which was then followed by the 3-hour-long Mass Lalitha Sahasranama Parayana.