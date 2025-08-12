CM Siddu’s birthday: MLA distributes ethnic dress to mahouts, kavadis

August 12, 2025

Mysuru: On account of the birthday celebrations of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mysuru Yuva Balaga yesterday distributed ethnic dresses to Dasara elephants’ mahouts and kavadis, camping at Mysore Palace premises.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda distributed dhoti, shirt and shalya (stole) to the mahouts and kavadis of nine Dasara elephants led by Howdah-carrier Abhimanyu, that have arrived in the first batch for the Nada Habba scheduled to be held from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2.

MLA Harishgowda said, CM Siddaramaiah has set a precedent for the present crop of politicians, by practicing what he preaches and reaching the benefits of the Guarantee Schemes to the people, and carving a space in people’s heart, with his development oriented and transparent style of administration.

As part of Siddaramaiah’s birthday, the traditional outfits are distributed to the mahouts and kavadis, who carry the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari in Jumboo Savari procession, on the back of the elephant. They are also served with breakfast, to wholly celebrate the birthday of Siddaramaiah, in a meaningful manner, he said.

“For me Siddaramaiah is the inspiration behind taking a political plunge. It is a matter of pride that youngsters collectively consider Siddaramaiah as their idol and are following in the footsteps of the latter,” he added.

DCF I.B. Prabhu Gowda, Palace ACP Chandrashekar, RFO Nadeem, Traffic SI Prabhu, Naveen, Sandeep, Nithin, Shivaramu, Jagadish, Hemanth, Ravichandra, Harsha and compere Ajay Shastri were present.