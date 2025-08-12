Rajanna’s exit has added more strength to DKS: R. Ashok

August 12, 2025

Bengaluru: Reacting to the dramatic sacking of Co-operation Minister K.N. Rajanna from the Siddaramaiah Cabinet yesterday, Opposition Leader R. Ashok observed that Rajanna’s unceremonious sacking has lent more strength to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS).

Speaking to press persons here yesterday, Ashok said he had predicted a ‘political revolution’ in the State in September-October. But the revolution seems to have happened in August itself, with the sacking of Rajanna, who was a close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. From now on, ‘wickets’ of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress Government will keep on falling, he maintained.

Earlier, yesterday afternoon in the Assembly, on the first day of the Monsoon Session, Ashok had raised the issue of senior Minister Rajanna’s sacking from the Cabinet and sought an explanation from the Government on the Minister’s sacking. He had also questioned why Rajanna had occupied his Minister’s seat even after his exit from the Ministry.

Intervening on the matter, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will reply after he comes to the House.