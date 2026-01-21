CM to begin Budget preparations after Special Session

January 21, 2026

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance Portfolio, will begin the State Budget preparations after the Special Session of the State Legislature (Jan. 22 to 31).

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday, Siddaramaiah said the Special Session has been called to discuss the Centre’s decision to scrap MNREGA and replace it with VB G RAM G Scheme, which he said was a wrong move.

Maintaining that the Centre’s decision will rob the rural population of jobs and earnings, he reiterated that he will begin his pre-budget consultation with all stakeholders after Jan.31, when the session concludes.

Replying to a question on whether he has plans to visit New Delhi shortly amidst the ongoing power tussle, CM Siddaramaiah said he would go to Delhi only if the Congress High Command asks him.