Land acquired at Immavu for Film City: ‘KIADB must pay relief to real farmers within a week’

January 21, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Hoskote Basavaraju, Divisional Organising Secretary of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), has warned of staging indefinite stir in front of Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) office in Metagalli in city, if they fail to pay compensation to the genuine farmers, whose 589 acres of lands were acquired for the proposed Film City and other industrial purposes at Immavu in Nanjangud taluk of the district, within a week.

Addressing media persons at Pathrakarthara Bhavana in city yesterday, Basavaraju said, following the acquisition of lands, KIADB had released about Rs. 18 crore to pay compensation to the land losers. However, the unrelated farmers from outside the taluk were paid compensation, thus ignoring the genuine farmers. Following several protests staged over the same issue, KIADB deputed some officers to allocate compensation amount, but nothing has fructified so far.

Similarly, lands have been acquired for building a Golf Club at Kochanahalli in Mysuru taluk, but compensation paid is not on par with rules, alleged Basavaraju.

He (Basavaraju) also demanded the shifting of NIMHANS like hospital project from Gudamadanahalli in Varuna Hobli in Mysuru taluk to elsewhere, as the 20-acre land identified for the project is a water-logged area, making it unfit for taking up any construction works. If the authorities concerned go ahead with their plans, those who were cultivating the land should not be evicted. They should be either paid adequate compensation or one person in the family should be given job, he added.

Activists Ugra Narasimhegowda, P. Marankaiah, Premraj, Kochanahalli Mahadev, Shivanna Nayak, Srikanta and Mahesh were present.