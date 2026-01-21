Former MP stops installation of advertisement hoarding
Former MP stops installation of advertisement hoarding

January 21, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha and his supporters have stopped the works on installing a huge advertisement board near Kalamandira on Vinobha Road (Hunsur Road) in the city yesterday.

Prathap Simha, who took note of the supporting poles being installed to put up an advertisement board belonging to a private party, which he found it unsuitable at a prominent junction located on a busy road in the heart of the city, brought it to the notice of Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy.

The DC subsequently instructed Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner, following which the metal poles and other supporting structures.

President of BJP Chamaraja Constituency Dinesh Gowda, leaders Mahesh, Suresh, Ashok and Karthik were present on the occasion.

