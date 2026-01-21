2028 Assembly Polls: JD(S) may field Mahesh from Chamundeshwari Constituency

January 21, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: With its sitting MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD), who is also a senior party leader, steadily moving away from the party for the past several months, the JD(S) seems to be keen on fielding former Minister S.R. Mahesh as JD(S) candidate from Chamundeshwari Constituency in the 2028 Assembly polls.

Talks were held in this regard during a meeting between JD(S) Supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and party leaders from old Mysuru region at former PM’s Padmanabhanagar residence in Bengaluru recently.

The JD(S) is said to be upset over the moves of its sitting MLA GTD, who seems to be getting closer to the ruling Congress as could be seen by his participation in various programmes attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other top Congress leaders.

GTD, who was elected on a JD(S) ticket from Chamundeshwari in 2023 Assembly polls, has maintained a distance from the party for over a year and has not been attending any of the party meetings.

The JD(S) meeting on Sunday last is said to have keenly discussed fielding Mahesh, who represented K.R. Nagar Assembly for three successive terms since 2008, from Chamundeshwari Constituency in the next Assembly polls.

Nikhil from Chamaraja?

The JD(S) top brass is also mulling on fielding the JD(S) Youth Wing State President Nikhil Kumaraswamy from Chamaraja Assembly segment in Mysuru. With too many candidates vying for BJP ticket from Chamaraja, the JD(S) seems to play its ball in the Assembly segment by floating the name of Nikhil, son of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and grandson of JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda.

Reacting to speculations, S.R. Mahesh said he is not intent on contesting from Chamundeshwari but JD(S) leaders and workers were exerting pressure on him to contest from the Constituency. In any case, he would contest from Chamundeshwari if the party asks him, he said.