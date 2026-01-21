Nitin Nabin takes charge as BJP National President

January 21, 2026

New Delhi: Nitin Nabin formally assumed charge as the National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yesterday. The 45-year-old leader succeeded J.P. Nadda, who is currently serving as a Union Minister.

The change of guard took place at the BJP Head Quarters in Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and other senior party leaders.

Nabin’s elevation comes over a month after he was appointed Working President of the BJP. At the time, he was serving as Minister for Road Construction and Urban Development in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Government, a post he later resigned from.

Meanwhile, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided Nabin with Z-category security. The security cover comprises Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos and was granted a few days ago based on a threat perception assessment submitted by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Son of late BJP leader and former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nitin Nabin has carved a niche for himself as an undefeated five-time MLA from the Bankipur Assembly Constituency in Bihar. He built a reputation for securing emphatic electoral victories, beginning with the 2006 bypoll, which he won by a margin of nearly 60,000 votes. In his Assembly poll victory last year, he retained the seat with a margin of over 51,000 votes.

His organisational acumen and consistent electoral success drew the attention of BJP’s Central leadership, particularly during his tenure as party’s co-in charge of November 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, in which the BJP registered a landmark victory by defeating the Congress Government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.