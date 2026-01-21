Flyover at Kempegowda Circle: NHAI issues work order; construction to begin soon

January 21, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) yesterday officially issued a work order for the construction of a grade separator (flyover) at Kempegowda Circle, also known as the Manipal Hospital Junction, at the entry and exit point of the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway.

The contract has been awarded to Dhariwal Buildtech Limited, paving the way for the long-pending project to finally move forward.

With the work order in place, construction of the flyover has been confirmed and the contractor has completed preliminary preparations and is expected to commence work shortly.

Confirming the development, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that a long-cherished dream of Mysuru citizens is finally becoming a reality.

He stated that repeated public demand for a flyover at the Manipal Hospital Junction prompted him to hold several meetings with NHAI officials and press for early implementation. These efforts have now borne fruit, with NHAI Chief Secretary Umashankar formally issuing the order to commence work.

The proposed flyover is expected to significantly reduce accidents, cut travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru, ease traffic congestion and provide smoother entry and exit points to the city. Officials were convinced of these benefits, leading to the sanction of the project.

The Manipal Hospital Junction has long been a major traffic bottleneck, with vehicles from four directions — Bengaluru via the Highway, Mysuru city roads, Hunsur Road, Bannur and T. Narasipur — converging at the spot, resulting in daily congestion.

Despite the installation of traffic signals, the volume of vehicles remained unmanageable, causing severe inconvenience to commuters.

Although a cloverleaf interchange had been proposed earlier, the plan was shelved due to escalating costs. With the issuance of the work order now, construction of the flyover is finally set to begin, offering long-awaited relief from chronic traffic congestion at this busy junction.