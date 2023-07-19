CM to launch registration for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme this evening
CM to launch registration for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme this evening

July 19, 2023

Bengaluru: The registration for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, one of the five pre-poll guarantees announced by the Congress-led State Government, will start from this evening.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that “Chief Minister Siddharamaiah will launch the Scheme at Vidhana Soudha. The beneficiaries of the Scheme can register for free without the help of any middlemen.

The women heads of households across the State will receive Rs. 2, 000 every month, benefiting as many as 12.8 million families in the State, from Aug. 15.”

How to register?

Those possessing Above Poverty Line (APL), Below Poverty Line (BPL) and Antyodaya cards can avail this benefit, except for Income Tax and GST payers. The registration for the scheme can be done at KarnatakaOne, BengaluruOne, GramaOne or Bapuji Seva Kendras and similar Centres at every district level.

The beneficiaries should approach these Centres with APL/BPL/Antyodaya cards and Bank linked Aadhaar card and Aadhaar linked mobile phone. If someone does not have their bank account linked with Aadhaar, then they can produce the passbook.

The details of the passbook will be fed into the system. If the information of the beneficiary on the passbook matches with that on the ration card, then the software will immediately approve it, the Minister explained. “However, there is no deadline for the enrolment under the scheme as it is a continuous process,”  she added.

The Women and Child Welfare Department has also decided to hire ‘Praja Pratinidhi’ (Citizens’ representative), who will go to the beneficiaries and help them get enrolled for the Scheme. Stringent action will be taken against those demanding money for the enrolment, warned                                        the Minister.

READ ALSO  Chief Minister inaugurates Raitha Santhe building

For any clarification regarding the Scheme people can SMS to 8147500500 or call                                 Helpline 1902.

