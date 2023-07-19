Unstable, leaky Kodagu DC Office retaining wall: Lokayukta team begins corruption angle probe

July 19, 2023

Contradictory statements from PWD engineers, project contractor irk inspection team

Madikeri: Following allegations of unscientific and substandard works of the 40-ft high and 140-metre wide retaining wall that was built to protect the Kodagu Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office at Madikeri that has now given way at many places due to continuous rains, officials from Lokayukta visited the spot yesterday on a fact-finding mission.

The construction of the retaining wall, which cost Rs. 5 crore, was intended to protect the DC Office premises. Previous repair attempts, costing Rs. 2.5 crore, proved unsuccessful.

In total, Rs. 7.5 crore has been spent on the project so far. The Office is situated on a steep gradient along the Madikeri-Mangaluru Road and the construction of the retaining wall began in June 2021.

Following the heavy rains, the Reinforced Earth Wall (RE Wall) dislocated, posing a significant risk of collapse. The slabs bulged out, compromising the structural integrity of the wall. Despite claims by the contractor and Public Works Department (PWD) engineers regarding the advanced and safe technology used, the wall failed to withstand the district’s six-month-long rainy season.

The Lokayukta team, led by Dr. Ravishankar, Executive of the Technical Division and Dr. M. Girish, Deputy Executive of the Quality Assurance Division, conducted a comprehensive examination of the site. They were accompanied by junior engineers Subbaiah and Vinay. Complainant Thennira Myna was also present. The inspection focused on multiple aspects of the retaining wall, including the construction methodology, design of concrete slabs, geo-fabrication, nail work and mesh installation. The team collected information from the contractor and PWD officials regarding the project’s nature and adherence to departmental procedures.

Failed to follow scientific practices

During the inspection, it was discovered that the construction of the barrier wall did not follow scientific practices, raising concerns about its structural integrity. Deviations from established construction norms were observed in the concrete slab work and the soil filling between the barrier wall and slab lacked proper compactness.

Furthermore, the geo-fabrication process was improperly executed and irregularities were found in the filter media of the slab drain.

The alignment of slab panels, levelling, rod positioning, belt installation and cable alignment were also noted to be deficient in proper sequencing.

Corruption allegations

Additionally, allegations of corruption surfaced during the inspection, suggesting that the construction of the barrier wall had been influenced to favour the original contractor. This alleged favouritism led to the engagement of separate workers for material supply, including the procurement of hard substances and soil filling.

PWD officials informed the Lokayukta team that evidence of embezzlement of funds, which were meant for workers, would be provided to support the corruption allegations.

To address concerns about the construction, soil samples were collected from specified locations. The Lokayukta officials themselves ensured the scientific collection of two samples. Samples of the gel, M-sand and mixed filter media used in the construction of the barrier wall were also collected for testing.

The collected samples will undergo comprehensive testing at the Technical Division’s laboratory in Bengaluru. These tests will help determine the soil density and evaluate the quality of materials used in the construction. The PWD officials assured the submission of relevant documents to support their findings.

Contradictory statements

The Lokayukta officials raised various questions to both the contractor and the PWD officials. However, the responses provided by the officials and the contractor contradicted the evidence presented in the documents.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the Lokayukta officials emphasised the importance of providing relevant and accurate information, urging the officials and the contractor to avoid contradictory statements. The inspection was thoroughly documented through video recordings of each stage.

Retired Executive Engineer Madan Mohan, Kodagu PWD Executive Engineer Siddegowda and engineers Shivaram, D. Nagaraju, Dhruvaraj, P. Sathish, and K.C. Pramod were present.