CM travels on Expressway; reviews safety measures

July 29, 2023

Inaugurates Artificial Intelligence-equipped cameras

Grant of Rs. 158.81 crore for additional works in November 2023 announced

Mandya/Srirangapatna: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah travelled by road from Bengaluru to Mysuru on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway and stopped at two places to review the safety measures taken by the Police and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to prevent accidents on the high-speed access-controlled road.

His cavalcade first stopped near Amaravathi Hotel — near Ummadahalli Gate — that is 93-km from Bengaluru and inaugurated the cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence-equipped speed detector (Automatic Number Plate Recognition ANPR) camera, which has been installed by the NHAI.

The CM’s next stop was at Gananguru Toll Plaza in Srirangapatna where he was explained by NHAI officials on how the ANPR technology works. NHAI Project Manager Archana briefed the CM about the safety measures and the initiative to install more such cameras on the Expressway. As per reports, as of now, six cameras have been installed near Ummadahalli Gate.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Mandya District Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy and Malavalli MLA P.M. Narendra Swamy. The CM inspected the Expressway to review the road conditions for the first time after assuming power amidst reports of innumerable accidents, alleged unscientific and incomplete construction.

To prevent accidents and reduce fatalities, Siddharamaiah asked the NHAI and the Police to effectively use the new advanced speed detector camera technology. Later, he visited Gananguru Toll. He also asked them to take measures to prevent accidents. “Levying penalties is not the only purpose. But efforts must be made to prevent accidents by design remodelling and erecting crash barriers,” he said.

Later speaking to reporters, Siddharamaiah said that he will release Rs. 158.81 crore for additional works on the Expressway. “Will release money in Nov. 2023 so that the Expressway becomes safe. Earlier, speed detectors were not installed, which resulted in an increase in accidents. However, in July, accidents have decreased compared to June. While there were 20 accidents in June, only 5 occurred in July,” the CM said.

“Installing speed detectors at intervals of every 10 kilometres can reduce accidents. I met officials of NHAI where some safety measures were decided to be taken. Instructions have been given to complete the entry and exit roads,” the CM added.

MLAs Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda & Ganiga Ravi Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Traffic & Road Safety Alok Kumar, Mandya DC Dr. Kumar, SP N. Yatish and others were present.