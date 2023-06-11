Krishik Sarvodaya Foundation, Krishik Bhavan, Gen. K.S. Thimayya Road, Vijayanagar Second Stage, Mysuru, will be conducting online and offline coaching classes for Bank Recruitment Exams (Probationary Officers and Clerical posts) conducted by IBPS, at its premises. The offline classes will be held from 5.30 pm on all days starting from June 15. Retd. Canara Bank GM Dr. S.T. Ramachandra will be the resource person. Interested candidates are required to register at the Foundation Office. For Registration and more details, contact Ph: 0821-2301564 or Mob: 82962-18607 or 99457-52592.
