Blood donation camp at Bharath Cancer Hospital

June 11, 2023

As part of World Blood Donor Day, HCG Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology (HCG – BHIO) will be conducting a blood donation camp at its premises in Hebbal Ring Road on June 14 between 10 am and 2 pm.

Nirmala K. Murthy, Chief Operating Officer, HCG-BHIO said “Most medical care depends on steady supply of blood from donors, as one in seven people entering the hospital need blood. Many people require urgent blood and by donating blood we easily give them life. This is one of the biggest satisfactions one can experience.” Those who want to donate blood can contact Mob: 98803-94712 or 77601-08835.