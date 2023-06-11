Haridasa Smarane: District-level Dasa Kriti singing contest

June 11, 2023

Ajjana Mane- Kala Prapancha has organised District-level Dasa Kriti singing competition ‘Haridasa Smarane’ at Sri Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha on JLB Road in city on July 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16. There is no entry fee.

Those who have completed Junior Exam in Karnatak Classical Music and are aged between 12 and 16 years may take part in the competition. Participants must be from Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga and Ramanagar districts. Cash prizes of Rs. 15,000, Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5,000 will be awarded to first three place winners respectively. Last date to apply is June 15. For details, contact Mob: 91104-53540 or 83102-79953.