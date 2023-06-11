Pratibha Puraskar: Calling meritorious Muslim students

June 11, 2023

Anjuman-e-Hadiqat-ul-Adab, having office at No. 4533, Radio Park, N.R. Mohalla, Mysuru, has invited applications from meritorious children (boys and girls) of Muslim community who have scored more than 90 percent marks in SSLC and PUC examinations 2022-23, for presentation of Pratibha Puraskar.

Meritorious students of the community from Mysuru city can apply along with a copy of their marks card, Aadhaar Card and two passport size photos to PO Box No. 25, N.R. Mohalla Post Office, before June 20. For further details, contact Mob: 94484-47430.