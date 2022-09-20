Combo ticket available for Dasara tourists from today till Oct. 5

September 20, 2022

Rs. 500 for adults; Rs. 250 for children

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration and Tourism Department have announced that combo tickets will be available for Dasara tourists and the general public at selected places across the city from today (Sept. 20) till Oct. 5.

This single ticket provides entry to the Mysore Palace, KRS, Zoo, Chamundeshwari temple and Railway Museum and people need not stand in queue at each destination.

The ticket costs Rs. 500 for adults and Rs. 250 for children, said District Minister S.T. Somashekar recently adding that one ticket is valid for one person and from tomorrow, the tickets will be made available at the KSRTC Suburban Bus Stand, City Bus Stand, KSTDC Hotel, at two places in City Railway Station, Chamundi Hill, Zoo, KRS, Palace and prominent hotels in Mysuru.