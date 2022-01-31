Comorbidities cause most deaths in Mysuru: DHO

January 31, 2022

48 covid deaths reported in last 10 days

Mysore/Mysuru: At a time when the State Government has made an announcement that night curfew and most of the restrictions will be relaxed from today, the rising COVID death numbers in the State and in Mysuru is a cause for concern.

Mysuru Health Officers, however, say that most of the deaths that occurred in Mysuru since the last 10 days were due to comorbidities. Comorbidity means more than one disease or condition present in the same person at the same time. Conditions described as comorbidities are often chronic or long-term conditions.

State-wide, yesterday’s (Jan. 30) figures show that there were 28,264 new COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths. According to the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department, Karnataka now has 2,51,084 active cases. Bengaluru Urban reported 11,938 new cases and 14 deaths while Mysuru reported 2,322 fresh cases and 10 deaths yesterday.

On Saturday (Jan. 29), the number of COVD-19 fatalities jumped by 40 percent in just one day and the State reported 70 deaths. This was the highest number of deaths since the start of the third wave. Bengaluru Urban reported the maximum number of deaths at 13, followed by Mysuru with 9 deaths.

Compared to 33,337 cases that were reported in State on Saturday, Sunday’s 28,264 fresh cases marked a decline. Positivity rate too declined to 16.38 percent from 19.37 percent on Saturday. In 10 days (from Jan. 20 to Jan. 30) 48 persons have lost their lives due to COVID in Mysuru.

According to the media bulletin released by the District Administration, five COVID deaths were reported on Jan. 20, three on Jan. 21, one death each on Jan. 22 and 23, three deaths each on Jan. 24 and 25, five on Jan. 27, eight on Jan. 28, nine on Jan. 29 and 10 COVID deaths were reported yesterday.

Most of the deaths were in the age group of 52 to 89 years and many patients were with comorbidities, says the data obtained from the media bulletin.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad told Star of Mysore this morning that a majority of deaths were due to heart and lungs problems and patients with other comorbidities. He said that even if one is completely vaccinated, it is very much essential to take precautionary steps.

The cumulative COVID-19 deaths in Mysuru district have risen to 2,492. Active cases as on Jan. 30 is 11,974. As many as 1,615 patients were discharged from hospitals yesterday.