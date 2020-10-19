Congress discusses strategy for strengthening party in district
October 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Congress, on Thursday, held a strategy meeting to discuss new plans for strengthening the party in the district at the grass-root level ahead of the forthcoming polls for various bodies.

The meeting took place at Jaladarshini Guest House, during which party leaders discussed plans for ensuring success of party candidates in Local Body, Co-operative and  Milk Union polls.

The meeting entrusted Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah to take a decision on behalf of Mysuru District Congress in respect of the State youth Congress polls.

The other decisions taken included appointment of Booth-level agents for every Booth in respect of revision of electoral rolls and to take a decision at the local level in respect of welcoming leaders from other parties into the Congress.

Former MP R. Dhruvanarayan, MLAs Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah and Anil Chikkamadu, MLC R. Dharmasena, former MLAs M.K. Somashekar and Vasu, City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, Youth leaders Sunil Bose, D. Ravishankar and others were present.

