Congress-free Karnataka is our target, says Meerut MP

Mysuru: Asserting that the BJP’s aim is to make Karnataka Congress-free (Congress Mukta Karnataka), Meerut MP Rajendra Agrawal has said that Karnataka has become one of the most corrupt States under Congress rule.

Agrawal has been tasked by the BJP Central leadership to look after four constituencies (Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Krishnaraja and Chamundeshwari) in Mysuru.

Addressing a press conference at a private hotel on Mar. 17, the Meerut MP said that the BJP will go to the people seeking votes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effective leadership and the development programmes taken up by the BJP when it was in power in the State.

Accusing the Congress of resorting to vote-bank politics, he warned of any attempts to break Hindu religion and said that the people would teach a befitting lesson to those who try to divide the Hindu society on the lines of caste, creed and community.

Attributing the BJP’s sensational victory in Tripura polls to the party’s unity, he said the party, which had no representation in the 2013 Assembly, was able to come to power with a thumping victory in the polls held earlier this month because of its well-oiled organisation machinery.

When asked about the by-poll defeats in UP’s Gorakhpur and Phulpur, he said that the BJP’s loss was due to over-confidence and the party would work much harder to take back these constituencies in the next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Replying to a query on whether the BJP will reach an understanding with the JD(S) to take on Chief Minister Siddharamaiah in Chamundeshwari Assembly segment, he said that the BJP Central leadership would decide on having a pre-poll or post-poll tie up with the JD(S).

Meerut MP Agrawal also expressed confidence of a BJP win in Karnataka.

City BJP President Dr. B.H. Manjunath, leaders Prabhakar Shinde, Ravi Shankar and others were present at the press meet.

Unity among workers at booth-level

Stressing on the need for unity among party workers at the booth-level, Rajendra Agrawal held meetings with prominent leaders and workers of the party. Beginning with K.R. Constituency, he met the workers at Bharati Convention Centre in Vishveshwaranagar.

Appealing the workers to concentrate from the booth-level, he said it was the one and only way to reach the voters from ground level to tilt the balance in favour of the party.

Agrawal addressed party workers of Chamaraja Constituency at Krishnadhama on Sahukar Chennaiah Road and workers of Narasimharaja Constituency at KEB Choultry in Rajendranagar. A large number of workers attended these meetings.

Former Minister S.A. Ramdas, leaders H.V. Rajeev, Nandeesh Preetham, Maruti Rao Pawar, B.M. Nataraj, L. Nagendra, Phaneesh, B.V. Manjunath, M.V. Ramprasad and others were among those present.