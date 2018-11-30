Congress planning to lure BJP MLAs
Bengaluru:  Even as discontent is still lingering in a section of the Congress over the Coalition Government, the State capital is agog with rumours that the Congress is planning to lure 40 BJP MLAs to form a Government of its own in the State.

The absence of over 40 MLAs in the BJP Legislature Party meeting held at Party Headquarters in Malleswaram yesterday, has lent credence to this rumour.

Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar is said to be in the forefront of the plan to lure BJP MLAs into the Congress.

Meanwhile, speculations are doing the rounds that most of the BJP MLAs who were absent at yesterday’s Legislature Party meeting are said to be in touch with the Congress Party and  they would quit at the appropriate time.

