Congress ticket denial: Vasu blames Siddharamaiah

April 16, 2023

‘Will decide on future course of action in two days’

Mysore/Mysuru: Deeply upset over being denied the Congress ticket from Chamaraja Assembly Constituency of the city for the May 10 Assembly polls, former Chamaraja MLA and senior Congress leader Vasu said that he will announce his future political plans in the next two days.

Addressing a press meet at a private Hotel here this morning, a visibly disappointed Vasu squarely blamed former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah for him missing out on the Congress ticket from Chamaraja, which he had won in 2013.

Maintaining that the District, State and National Committees of the Congress had recommended his name for Chamaraja Constituency, Vasu said he was left wondering how he was left out of candidature despite the recommendations.

Regretting that all his good works as Chamaraja MLA from 2013 to 2018 was not considered while announcing the party ticket, he contended that he had not done any backroom, backdoor or backstabbing politics as he was a straight forward man.

“No one can stop me from blaming who were responsible for me missing out on the party ticket. I have toiled hard for Congress for over four decades and now I have been left in the lurch by the party. My well wishers and party workers are urging me to contest as an independent candidate or as a candidate of another party. I will decide my future course of political action in the next two days after consulting all my supporters and well wishers who stood by me at all times,” Vasu said adding that there were no black spots in his long political career.

Highlighting his contributions in the field of social service, education, industry and sports, the former MLA said that his voice cannot be silenced just by denying the ticket to him.

Vowing to take revenge on former CM Siddharamaiah for having rendered injustice to him, the former MLA said he would remain indebtful to all those who patted his back throughout his long political journey.

Asserting that there were no allegations against him when he served as an MLA for five years, Vasu reiterated that he would announce his decision on contesting the polls in the next two days, either as an independent or as a candidate of another party.

Party leader Prakash and others were present at the press meet.