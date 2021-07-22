Congress to bring out handbill on ‘achievements’ of BSY Govt. on July 26

July 22, 2021

Handbills to be distributed to every house in State

Mysore/Mysuru: Congress will bring out a handbill on two years ‘achievements’ of the BJP Government led by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) on July 26 and distribute it to every house across the State, said KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana.

Addressing a news conference at the Congress Bhavan here this morning, he listed out the failures of the Yediyurappa Government in the last two years and said the State’s borrowing, which was Rs. 2.65 lakh crore a few years ago, has now touched Rs. 4.85 lakh crore.

Over 10,000 industries have shut in last two years and the total loss suffered in economic front has been estimated at Rs.1.5 lakh crore, he said.

Thousands of people have died of Corona due to lack of preparedness of the BJP Government to handle the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Are all these the achievements of Yediyurappa, he questioned.

Lakshmana said the 17 Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) legislators, who joined BJP two years ago, will be dumped once Yediyurappa steps down from the CM post on July 26 or 27. The BJP has the distinction of kicking the ladder once it reaches the top. This kind of treatment had been meted out to many leaders in the past and the same thing will be done to those 17 MLAs who played a major role in the installation of the BJP Government in 2019.

He flayed Revenue Minister R. Ashok and other BJP Ministers for blaming the Congress leaders for whatever is happening in the State. By doing this, they were trying to create differences of opinion between Opposition Leader in the State Legislative Assembly Siddharamaiah and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar.

Where is Vishwanath now?

Taking a dig at BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath for lambasting former Ministers M.B. Patil and Shamanur Shivashakarappa for favouring the continuation of Yediyurappa as the CM, the Congress Spokesperson said that statement has been made by the duo as office-bearers of the Akhila Bharatiya Veerashaiva Mahasabha and not of the Congress party. Before that let Vishwanath clarify in which party he is in now —Congress, BJP or JD(S).

Lakshmana said the Veerashaiva – Lingayat voters were regretting for supporting the BJP in previous Assembly elections. They will definitely vote for Congress which always believes in uplift of all communities.

City Congress Secretary Shivanna and City Seva Dal President Girish were present at the press meet.