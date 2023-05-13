Cong’s big victory mandate is against PM Modi: Siddu

May 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddharamaiah has termed the humongous victory of Congress party in the Karnataka Assembly elections as the mandate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda.

Speaking to media persons in the city this morning, Siddharamaiah who is one of the frontrunners for Chief Minister, also thanked All India Congress Committee (AICC) President M. Mallikarjun Kharge, former AICC Presidents Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretaries Priyanka Gandhi, Randeep Singh Surjewala also the Karnataka in-charge and K.C. Venugopal for campaigning for the party, that helped the party score in a big way against incumbent BJP Government.

He thanked Rahul Gandhi again for his much talked about Bharat Jodo Yatra that traversed through several States including Karnataka, which boosted the enthusiasm of the party workers. Siddharamaiah also termed the big victory of Congress as a warning bell to the saffron party ahead of Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 2014.

Coming down heavily on BJP, Siddharamaiah said ‘Prime Minister Modi addressed 20 rallies in the State, while former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was harping on the party winning not less than 130 seats. But it has turned out to be a Congress show and we may win even more than 130 seats.”

The people of Karnataka are mature and voted against corruption, hoping for a change in the State. There was a strong anti-incumbency and hence the people were fed up with the Government. Even when BJP formed the Government in the past, be it in 2008 or 2018, the party didn’t have sufficient numbers. But they formed the Government by poaching other party MLAs through ‘Operation Kamala’. Now, in this election, the voters have taught a lesson to defectors also, said Siddharamaiah.