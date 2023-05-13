Teary eyed D.K. Shivakumar thanks Kharge, Gandhis, Siddu

May 13, 2023

Bengaluru: KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar thanked all the leaders including AICC President M. Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress Presidents Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah for scoring a big victory in the Assembly elections, the counting of votes of which were held today.

Shivakumar, with tears flowing down his cheeks and choked tone said, “I had told Sonia Gandhi that I will bring the party to power in Karnataka and have striven hard for this big victory. I also thank the party leaders and workers for their contributions, who had tirelessly worked hard for this day.”