Consecration of Sri Muthappan at Hinkal from Feb.25

February 24, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: As part of the consecration ceremony of Sri Muthappan at Sri Muthappan Temple in Hinkal, following rituals will be held from Feb.25 to 27:

Feb.25: Acharyavarna, Srikovil Sweekara, Punyaha, Prasada Shuddhi, Rakshoghana Homa, Vaastu Homa, Vaastu Kalasha Puje, Vaastu Puje, Vaastu Bali and Vaastu Kalashabhisheka will be held in the morning;

At 4.30 pm, a procession of the portrait of Lord Sri Muthappan will be taken out from Sri Vidyaganapati Temple in Hinkal to Sri Muthappan Temple along with Singari Mela, Chendemela, Kolukali and aarati.

At 7 pm, Gokulam Gopalan, Managing Director, Gokulam Chits and Finance, Chennai, will inaugurate the Temple office and Talige Mane (Naivedya) building.

Feb.26: From 8.20 am to 9.20 am – Ganapati Homa, Peetha Shuddhi and Kalasha Puje; 12.30 pm – Annadana; 2 pm – Male Elisuva Puje; 6 pm – Sri Muthappan Vellata Mahotsava; 8 pm – Bhagavati Vellata and Kalikapaatu.

Feb.27: 9 am onwards – Tiruvappana, Hallivetta, Podi, Tira, Annadana.

For details, contact Mob: 94483-22796 or 98454-71355.

