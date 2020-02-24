Forest Brigand Veerappan’s daughter joins BJP

February 24, 2020

Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu): Even as the BJP is looking to gain a strong foothold in the Dravidian State of Tamil Nadu, Vidyarani, the elder daughter of deceased Forest Brigand Veerappan, joined the party in the presence of BJP National General Secretary P. Muralidhar Rao at Krishnagiri on Saturday.

Speaking to press persons after joining the party, the 29-year-old Vidyarani said that she was greatly inspired by the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Claiming that former Union Minister from Tamil Nadu Pon Radhakrishnan had invited her to join the party two years ago, she said that she was in a state of confusion from then on. But now, she has joined the party, impressed by the achievements of the Prime Minister, she said and added that she will work for the welfare of the people.

Hundreds of Workers from various political parties including PMK, too joined the BJP along with Vidyarani on Saturday.

