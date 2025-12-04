Construction of multi‑purpose centre, arch, viewing towers

December 4, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: More than ten development works are underway on Chamundi Hill under the PRASHAD scheme, covering key areas such as the Nandi statue zone and the foothill steps.

A queue shelter is being built near the temple to manage the pilgrim flow. A multi-purpose centre is coming up near the Mahishasura statue, where a ticket counter will also be set up to facilitate services like special darshan and ritual offerings.

Along the straight road leading to Mahishasura statue, a traditional-style arch (entrance gateway) will be constructed near existing iron gate. Other works include building toilets, a footwear stand, a viewing tower, renovation of steps near Nandi statue, installation of steel railings, another viewing tower and refurbishment of foothill steps.

Traditional structures will not be disturbed

Chamundi Hill carries deep mythological and historical significance. The Chamundeshwari Temple, its gopuram and the surrounding shrines were all constructed in traditional styles during the era of Mysore rulers.

In this context, utmost care is being taken to ensure that development under the PRASHAD scheme does not disturb or dilute hill’s traditional character.

The project is being implemented without affecting any heritage structures, preserving the natural beauty and cultural identity of Chamundi Hill. All works are being executed with strict adherence to traditional architectural aesthetics.