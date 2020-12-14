Contract UGD workers stage protest in front of MCC
News

Contract UGD workers stage protest in front of MCC

December 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The contract Underground Drainage (UGD) workers of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) staged  a demonstration in front of MCC office in city this morning seeking regularisation of all 231 contract Pourakarmikas (Safai Karmacharis).

The demonstrators shouted slogans and urged the civic body to scrap the contract system and also to pay breakfast allowance to them just like regular Pourakarmikas.

Pourakarmika leader N. Mara, Srinivas, UGD Workers Association President Palani, Kumaraswamy and 150 other workers took part.

